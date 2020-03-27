2 deaths related to outbreak at Miami County care facilities confirmed as COVID-19 cases

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – It was confirmed Friday that two deaths associated with Koester Pavilion in Miami County were COVID-19 related, bringing the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to four.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 32 positive cases in Miami County.

“In the coming days and weeks, Miami County will continue to see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases associated with community spread. This is expected and serves as a reminder that everyone in the community should be following the Stay-At-Home order. By staying at home and practicing social distancing, that will slow the spread of the virus and will help flatten the curve for Ohio,” said Miami County Public Health in a release.

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to call your healthcare provider first. If your symptoms are mild, treat yourself in quarantine at home. If they become severe, you may need to seek medical attention.