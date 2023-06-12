MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Motorists heading north on I-75 in Miami County may experience delays due to a crash on Monday.

According to the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two tires on a southbound-traveling commercial vehicle reportedly detached, traveling over into the northbound lanes and striking a van around 11 a.m.

OSHP said that two people are dead.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO is reporting that the right lane is blocked on I-75 North beyond Northwoods Boulevard.

