NEW PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were dispatched to a fire in New Paris early Tuesday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Jan. 25, the Northwest Fire and Ambulance District said that crews were dispatched to 310 West Main St. on reports of a fire.

According to the Northwest Fire and Ambulance District, two individuals were killed in the fire. It is unknown at this time if there were any other victims or what the cause of the fire was.

This incident remains under investigation.

WDTN is working to learn more and we will update this story as we receive more information.