2 dead in Darke County crash

JACKSON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have died in an accident on Coletown-Lightsville Road and SR 47.

Darke County Dispatch said that police were notified of the accident around 3:30 p.m. and that it involved a truck and a motorcycle.

2 NEWS will update this story as it develops.

