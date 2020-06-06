2 dead in Darke County crash

JACKSON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have died in an accident on Coletown-Lightsville Road and SR 47.
Darke County Dispatch said that police were notified of the accident around 3:30 p.m. and that it involved a truck and a motorcycle.
2 NEWS will update this story as it develops.
