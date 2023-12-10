MARTINSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after two people died in a house fire on Dec. 5.

According to our partners at WLWT, a house caught fire around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, located on S. High Street. Martinsville Fire Department were the first to arrive on scene.

Firefighters say they found heavy smoke coming from the home, but were able to contain the fire to the first floor.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, two people died in the fire. Martinsville Fire Chief Dan Quigley said a dog and three cats also died in the fire.

Crews from New Vienna, Lynchburg, Wilmington and Blanchester EMS also assisted on scene.

It is unclear where exactly the fire began or why.

This fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.