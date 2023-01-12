DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The two people who died in a crash in Butler Township on Wednesday have been identified.

According to Butler Township, police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road on the report of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 5:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the first vehicle was traveling southbound on Frederick Pike and the second vehicle was traveling eastbound on Old Springfield Road when a “high-impact” crash occurred in the four-way stop intersection.

Butler Twp. reported that the driver of the first vehicle was taken to Miami Valley Hospital North.

The driver and a passenger of the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified by the Montgomery County Coroner as 73-year-old John W. Parrish of Union and 71-year-old Janet A. Mowen of Union.

The roadway was reportedly closed for a few hours while crews investigated.