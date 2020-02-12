2 dead after shootout outside of Greene County home

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead in what the Greene County Sheriff is calling a “shootout” on a driveway in Greene County Wednesday morning, near Yellow Springs.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 3400 block of Grinnell Road after reports of a shooting at a residence. When crews arrived, two deceased bodies were discovered in the driveway of the residence, near the street, according to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.

Fischer said that while the investigation is still ongoing, it appears as though there were several shots in the incident. Fischer also said that the residents of the home, one of whom made the 911 call, are okay.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation will assist in the investigation. Grinnell Road will be shut down until at least dark Wednesday, according to Fischer. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.