DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are investigating after two people died in a crash overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash occurred sometime after midnight on Monday, June 12 near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Hillcrest Avenue.

Dispatch reported that the car had caught fire, and when crews arrived on the scene, two people were found dead.

It is unknown what led up to the crash at this time.

This crash remains under investigation.