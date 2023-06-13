DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The two people who died in a crash in Dayton on Monday have been identified.

A vehicle struck a tree in the median near Riverside Drive and Hillcrest Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, according to the Dayton Police Department. Two people were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has since identified the victims as 55-year-old Shawn Bolding and 27-year-old Brandon Lucas.

The Dayton Fire Department responded to the scene to put out fires in the roadway caused by the crash.

The Dayton Police Department is continuing to investigate this crash.