BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan Township overnight.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an injury crash at the intersection of Chapel Road and Layhigh Road around 1 a.m. on Nov. 4. Deputies arrived on scene and found two cars heavily damaged.

One car was fully engulfed with entrapment. The other car, reported to be at fault, had heavy front-end damage.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on arrival by the Morgan Township Life Squad. They were the only occupants in the cars.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.