CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead and several other people, including children, are seriously injured after a crash in Springfield Thursday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened at 3:40 p.m. at Middle Urban Road and East County Line.

Steven Hughes, 31, of Quincy, was driving a Honda Accord east on East County Line Road. A Ford Fusion, driven by 75-year-old Robert Ennis, of Urbana, was heading south on Middle Urbana Road.

A preliminary investigation showed Hughes failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Ford in the intersection. The Ford then traveled off the side of the road and struck a tree. The Honda traveled off the side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Robert Ennis and passenger 72-year-old Janet Ennis were killed in the crash.

Steven Hughes was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Passenger Randy Burdiss, 28, of Columbus, was taken to Urban Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

In the Honda, three children were taken to Springfield Regional Hospital with serious injuries: 6-year-old Clover Hughes; 8-year-old Bexley Hughes; and 5-year-old Nova Hughes. Clover Hughes was later taken by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened. The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.