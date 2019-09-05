Breaking News
Coroner identifies 2 juveniles killed after car hits pole in Dayton

Coroner identifies 2 teens killed after car hits pole in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car hit a pole in Dayton late Wednesday, leaving two people dead and two other injured.

The crash happened just before midnight on Hoover Avenue, near Graystone Drive.

Police say the car was driving east on Hoover Avenue when it ran off the road and hit a pole.

There were four people inside the car when it crashed.

17-year-old D’Shawn E. Ward and 15-year-old Bayleigh Stewart were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital. Police did not release their conditions.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

A crash reconstruction team was called to assist with the investigation.

Hoover Avenue was shut down as crews investigated and cleared the scene. All lanes have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS