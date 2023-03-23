SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead following a crash in Shelby County on Wednesday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the report of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 29 near the intersection of Blanke Road came in just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on SR-29 when it crossed the center line, traveling into the path of a southbound 1989 Chevy van. The sheriff’s office reported that the two vehicles collided, causing disabling damage to both.

The driver and the front-seat passenger of the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified them as 66-year-old Richard B. Girard, the driver, and 70-year-old Sharon M. Girard, the passenger, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.

The driver of the Chevy was transported to Joint Township Hospital in St. Marys, however, he has since been transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.