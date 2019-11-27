Live Now
2 dead, 2 injured after wrong-way crash on I-71 in Warren County

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people, including one juvenile, are dead after a wrong-way crash on I-71 in Warren County Tuesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 pm near Lebanon when a 2016 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-71, crashing into a 2017 Freightliner semi.

The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Jordan Rivard, of Greenfield, Mass., was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile in the SUV was also pronounced dead. A second juvenile was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Mohamed Omar, 31, of Seattle, Wash., the driver of the semi, was transported to Bethesda Arrow Spring Hospital where he was treated.

The crash remains under investigation.

