2 dead, 1 hospitalized after Madison Township crash

MADISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and Madison Township Fire/EMS were sent to a two vehicle crash on Middletown Eaton Road Sunday.

The Sheriff’s office said that two people were pronounced dead at the scene and another passenger was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, their condition is unknown. The driver of one of the vehicles had minor injuries but declined treatment.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause of the crash. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

