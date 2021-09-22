2 killed, 1 injured after crashing into tree in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Moraine Monday.

According to a crash report, around 12:41 a.m. a car was traveling south on Kettering Boulevard when in front of the 3000 block of Kettering Blvd., the car lost control, traveled over the curb off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver and front seat passenger were killed in the crash. One rear seat passenger was critically injured. The factors that contributed to the crash are still under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn the identity of the victims and we will update the story when we receive the information.