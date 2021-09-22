2 killed, 1 injured after crashing into tree in Moraine

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Moraine Monday.

According to a crash report, around 12:41 a.m. a car was traveling south on Kettering Boulevard when in front of the 3000 block of Kettering Blvd., the car lost control, traveled over the curb off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver and front seat passenger were killed in the crash. One rear seat passenger was critically injured. The factors that contributed to the crash are still under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn the identity of the victims and we will update the story when we receive the information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Watch: Toddler gets head stuck in railing, Boulder police come to the rescue

UPDATE: 5-year-old shot during fight inside Mobile Walmart

Exit ramps from U.S. 35 to I-75 in Dayton close Wednesday

Storm Team 2 Forecast

iPhones may soon measure depression, report says

Teen recovering after near-fatal shark attack

More News