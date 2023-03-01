DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Dayton schools have been awarded grants from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC).

According to the OFCC, seven high-performing schools, including two in Dayton, were awarded grants to use for facility improvement.

Dayton Early College Academy, Inc. and Dayton Leadership Academies each were awarded $1,530,851 and $1,053,250 respectively.

A total of $10,666,100 was awarded to the seven schools.

The OFCC said the grants will be used for construction or renovation projects to “increase the supply of seats in high-performing schools” and “service unmet student needs through community school education.”

