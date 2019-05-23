2 Dayton schools partner with dance company for kindergarten workshop
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company partnered with Emerson Academy for a workshop for kindergarteners on Wednesday.
The workshop was an arts-integrated, creative movement workshop centered on experimental learning.
Dancers taught storytelling movements to kids through balley, focusing on exposing them to the arts at an early age.
"They absolutely love it," said Principal Landon Brown with Emerson Academy. "They are truly engaged all the time and always in the pursuit of excellence at Emerson, so it means a lot for these kids to come out because to get exposure to the arts is such a big deal to increase academic performance as well."
The company will visit North Dayton School of Discovery on Thursday.
