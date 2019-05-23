Local News

2 Dayton schools partner with dance company for kindergarten workshop

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 08:55 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 08:55 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company partnered with Emerson Academy for a workshop for kindergarteners on Wednesday.

The workshop was an arts-integrated, creative movement workshop centered on experimental learning.

Dancers taught storytelling movements to kids through balley, focusing on exposing them to the arts at an early age.

"They absolutely love it," said Principal Landon Brown with Emerson Academy. "They are truly engaged all the time and always in the pursuit of excellence at Emerson, so it means a lot for these kids to come out because to get exposure to the arts is such a big deal to increase academic performance as well."

The company will visit North Dayton School of Discovery on Thursday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local