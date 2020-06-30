2 Dayton men charged for robbing 5 Miami Valley convenience stores

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Dayton men have been charged for the armed robbery of several convenience stores throughout the Miami Valley.

Kavonte Knolton, 21, and Jamaal Murphy, 19, both from Dayton, have been charged with committing five armed robberies dating back to December 2019. They were arrested June 29 by Dayton Police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The indictment alleges that Murphy robbed the Wyoming Mini-Mart in December 2019 and that Knolton robbed a UDF on Woodman Avenue twice, once on Jan. 25 and again on Feb. 14. The indictment accuses both men of robbing a Circle K on Dorothy Lane on Feb. 22 and the Wyoming Mini-Mart again on March 5.

They were also accused of using, carrying or brandishing firearms in each of the robberies.

A federal grand jury in Dayton indicted the men for violating the Hobbs Act, a federal law that punishes people who commit crimes involving businesses that operate in interstate commerce. The indictment charges the men with one count of conspiracy, five counts of violating the Hobbs Act and five counts of using, carrying or brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Each count carries up to 20 years in prison and each count of using, carrying or brandishing a firearm carries a mandatory term of seven years in prison, which must be served consecutive to any sentence for the robberies.