2 Dayton commissioners sworn in for another term

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Dayton city commissioners took the oath of office.

Monday morning at City Hall, two familiar faces were sworn in by their families to lead the city for four more years.

Commissioner Matt Joseph was sworn in for a fifth term. Commissioner Christopher Shaw was sworn in for a second term. After the trying year last year, both say they’re looking to move the city forward.

“It’s been tough. I don’t want to see another year like the one we just got through,” states Shaw.

While the end of their term last year was marred by tragedy, 2020 brings with it the promise of a fresh start.

“This year I want to work on as many people as possible are included in this recovery. We have businesses moving in. We have new jobs coming,” states Joseph.

They say the groundwork has already been laid, and with another term, they’re ready to see some of their work come to fruition.

“I talked about the Arcade and the change in ownership of the Convention Center, growth in downtown Dayton that is now starting to expand in the outer rings of our community,” says Shaw. “I’m so ready to get to work.”

“This is the fun part,” smiles Joseph. “Potential is there. Let’s use it. Let’s come together and do great things.”

Their term ends in January 2024.

