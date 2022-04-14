MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Two car crashes are slowing down traffic on I-75 Northbound.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), two crashes happened around 2 p.m. near I-675 on I-75 Northbound.

OSHP said the first crash occurred at mile marker 44 and the second at mile marker 43. The second crash is said to be a result of the first crash.

Minor injuries have been reported however there is no information on how many people are injured.

The left lane is closed at mile marker 44.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.