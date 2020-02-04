2 contractors indicted for failing to perform repairs on tornado victims’ homes, properties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton area contractors were indicted this week stemming from accusations that they failed to perform contracted repair work on homes and properties damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

35-year-old Brandon Valandingham, of West Carrollton, entered into contracts as Buckeye Storm Solutions with at least four victims to repair their roofs. He took down payments from them but never returned to complete any of the work.

Valandingham was indicted on six counts of theft totaling over $1,000 and two counts of theft totaling over $7,500 from an elderly or disabled person.

53-year-old Robert Tracy Greene, of Dayton, went to tornado-damaged homes as TK Home Improvement, seeking jobs to do repair work. At least 10 people entered into contracts with him and made down payments or full payment. Greene either completed only partial work or failed to complete any of the contracted repairs.

Greene was indicted for 12 counts of theft totaling over $1,000, four counts of theft totaling over $1,000 from an elderly or disabled person, four counts of theft from an elderly or disabled person, and two counts of petty theft.

Prosecutor Heck said, “Immediately, after the tornadoes tore through the Miami Valley, we saw the best and the worst in humanity. There were a number of examples of neighbors, and in some cases, strangers, helping those in need without being asked or paid. These defendants took advantage of homeowners who badly needed repairs made to their homes. Instead of helping, they simply took the money and ran. Beware of anyone going door-to-door offering to do home remodeling and repair, and be diligent in researching contractors.”

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of both contractors. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, February 18, at 8:30 am.