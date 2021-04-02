2 children taken to hospital after crash sends their vehicle into pond

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A two car accident in Bath Township sent two children to the hospital Friday night after their vehicle crashed into a nearby pond.

Police told 2 NEWS that the accident took place around 7:30 p.m. when a vehicle leaving the Province Apartment Complex pulled out in front of a vehicle driving west on Kaufman Avenue.

The vehicle driving down Kaufman Avenue lost control and drove into a nearby pond, becoming completely submerged. The four people inside were able to escape, the two children in that car were taken to Dayton Children’s with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.