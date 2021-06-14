Child, 2 adults taken to hospital after Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash in Dayton Monday evening sent three people to the hospital, including one child.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the call came in around 8:30 p.m. informing authorities that a white minivan and a gray car crashed at East 5th Street and Linden Avenue.

Three people were taken to the hospital, with one child was taken to Dayton Children’s and two others were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Dispatch was unable to provide information about their conditions at this time.