NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two children were brought to the hospital after a New Carlisle home caught fire on Thursday.

Just before 3 p.m., crews were called to a fire on Orth Drive in New Carlisle. When crews arrived on the scene they found a home showing heavy flame.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to escape after they were alerted by smoke detectors. Two residents, both minors, were brought to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation injuries.

Crews on the scene said the fire caused significant damage to the home. The residents will be staying with family nearby.

At this time, crews are still investigating what may have caused the fire.