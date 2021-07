DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were sent to the hospital after an apartment fire in Dayton Sunday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS crews were called to Saint Charles Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Four medics were called to the scene.

Dispatchers said three people, including a woman and two children, were inside the home at the time of the fire. They were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.