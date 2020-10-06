2 charged in Champaign County woman’s murder

Rodney Valerie Rider have both been indicted on charges related to the death of a Champaign County woman. (Urbana Daily Gazette)

ST. PARIS, Ohio (Urbana Daily Citizen) — Valerie and Rodney Rider Sr., of St. Paris, were arraigned in Champaign County Municipal Court on Friday in relation to the alleged murder of Whitney Hostler, 25, of western Champaign County.

Hostler was reported missing by the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon. The married couple were arraigned via video from the Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg.

Deputies found Hostler’s body in a wooded ravine near Kiser Lake Road on Thursday, according to a joint news release from County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi and Sheriff Matthew Melvin.

Valerie Rider, 52, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and three counts of possessing criminal tools. Bond was set at $1 million and a preliminary hearing scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in municipal court.

Rodney Rider Sr., 54, is charged with two counts of obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and three counts of possessing criminal tools. Bond was set at $500,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in municipal court.

Relatives of the victim reportedly expressed concern to authorities after Hostler missed an appointment and had not been seen since she was reported to have left a western Champaign County home Wednesday evening.