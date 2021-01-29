2 Centerville schools awarded Purple Star designation

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville City Schools announced that the Purple Star designation was awarded to two of its schools, Stingley Elementary and Primary Village South.

The Ohio Department of Education awards this designation to “schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military.” Any school that receives this award will also receive a special Purple Star recognition to display onsite.

“We are so appreciative of the sacrifices made by our men and women in the military and their families,” said Diana Keller, principal at Stingley Elementary. “Children from military families face many adjustments when they transition to a new school, and we want to be aware of that and support their academic and social and emotional development.”

PVS Principal Amy Allen echoed that respect for military families, adding that the Purple Star Award has helped us identify ways we can work more closely with military families.

A list of all 31 schools that received this award can viewed here.