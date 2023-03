DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was trapped after two cars and a school bus collided Friday morning.

According to the regional dispatch center, two cars and a school bus crashed on the 12600 block of OH-122 by Greenbush Road in Preble County. At least one person was left trapped in a vehicle by the collision.

At this time, it is unknown how many people were injured or if there were any children on the school bus at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.