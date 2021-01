DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities reported a two car accident on U.S. Route 35 at Keowee Street early Thursday evening.

Police said that the accident was called in around 5:47 p.m. Both vehicles flipped as a result of the accident. No news on the number of people involved or the condition of those involved.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.