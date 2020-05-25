2 car crash on Springboro Pike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Moraine Police responded to a two car crash on Springboro Pike at South Dixie Drive early Monday.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that officers were on the scene by 9:58 a.m. and that no people were injured in the accident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS