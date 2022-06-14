DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is cleared and lanes have reopened after a 2-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound.

According to Montgomery Country Regional Dispatch, a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 southbound at the Third Street exit.

Dispatch reported that one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

(Photo/ODOT)

ODOT cameras showed that police cars were blocking the left two lanes, however, the scene has cleared and traffic is moving.

