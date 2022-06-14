DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is cleared and lanes have reopened after a 2-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound.
According to Montgomery Country Regional Dispatch, a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 southbound at the Third Street exit.
Dispatch reported that one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
ODOT cameras showed that police cars were blocking the left two lanes, however, the scene has cleared and traffic is moving.
