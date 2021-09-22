2-car crash on I-70 EB in Englewood, lane closed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A lane is closed on I-70 EB in Englewood Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near mile marker 28. One car went into the median. The driver of that car has minor injuries.

OSHP said that while troopers were at the scene of the crash, another car went into the median. No injuries were reported in the second crash.

The left lane is closed due to the crash.

2 NEWS will update this story as we receive more information.

