Medics at scene of 2 car crash on North Main Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton police and medical crews were sent to the scene of a two car crash which shut down part of North Main Street.

Officers arrived shortly after 11 a.m. Monday to find an SUV and sedan had collided. The SUV came to a stop horizontal in the street according to photographs taken on the scene.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that two medics were called to the scene. The status of the involved parties is currently unknown.

