DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-car accident at Salem Avenue and Plymouth Avenue was called in at 8:55 a.m.

According to Sgt. Williams at Regional Dispatch, crews responded to a two-car accident around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Sgt. Williams said that medics did respond to the scene but it is unknown if anyone was transported to the hospital.

What led up to the accident is not known at this time nor how many people were involved.

