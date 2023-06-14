WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were brought to the hospital after they were attacked by several dogs in West Chester on Wednesday.

According to the township, a woman was inside a home when she was attacked by one of two dogs. The man who owned the dogs tried to intervene, but the dogs began to fight each other and then attacked their owner. The woman called 911 around 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

Both the owner and the woman were brought to West Chester Hospital with arm injuries. The man’s injuries were severe, authorities said, later requiring transport to UC.

Both dogs are currently in the custody of the Butler County Dog Warden. The warden will handle any follow-up investigations into this incident.