2 arrested on drug charges in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Piqua residents are facing charges after police found cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and money inside their home.

Around 8:30 am on December 5, the Piqua Police Department served a search warrant in the 500 block of Harrison Street.

The Piqua-Sidney Tactical Response Team was utilized to make initial entry and secure the location, as it was deemed high-risk to officer safety.

During the search, officials found cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and money.

As a result, two residents of the location were arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail.

One faces one count of trafficking in drugs, while the other is charged with one count of permitting drug abuse and one count of drug possession.

Anyone with information about drug activity is asked to call the Piqua Police Department at 937-778-2027 or Crime Stoppers at 937-615-TIPS.

