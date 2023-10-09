DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two men were arrested after a traffic stop in Darke County overnight.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, deputies stopped a gold PT Cruiser after discovering it had fictitious license plates.

During the stop, a K-9 was requested to the scene. The K-9 reportedly gave a positive alert to the vehicle giving the deputies probable cause to search it.

As the 43-year-old driver from Marion, Indiana exited the vehicle, deputies noticed a syringe underneath the driver’s seat.

A bag of suspected fentanyl was found on the 35-year-old passenger who is also from Marion, Indiana.

The sheriff’s office reported that other drug paraphernalia was located during the vehicle search along with another bag containing suspected fentanyl.

Both the driver and passenger were placed under arrest. The driver is facing a charge of possession of fentanyl (Felony 5) and the passenger is facing a charge of possession of fentanyl (Felony 1).