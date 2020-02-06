Closings
2 arrested in connection with Monroe homicide investigation

Local News

MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Monroe have arrested two people in connection with a homicide investigation.

Around 3:50 pm on February 4, the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in the 100 block of Anne Road.

Upon their arrival, they found a body in the area and a homicide investigation began.

By Wednesday night, two people were arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail in connection with the incident.

The homicide remains under investigation.

