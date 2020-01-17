2 arrested in connection with kidnapping, assault of Miamisburg man

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in custody after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing a Miamisburg man.

A Xenia man and woman were arrested by Miamisburg Police in connection with the incident. A neighbor who lives right across the street says she saw the woman scoping out the Miamisburg house the day of the kidnapping.

The woman was reportedly seen twice on Wednesday while the homeowner was away. She was peeking in windows, walking around the house, and then sat in a car near the home for a while and watched it.

When the neighbor brought it up to the man who lived there and described her, he said he had met her at a casino.

Later Wednesday night, the woman and another man kidnapped the victim from his home, stole some items, and forced the man into his car. They made him drive to an ATM where he was forced to withdraw money, before leaving him and his vehicle at a Rumpke recycling facility in Dayton.

He was also beaten in the process.

A Rumpke employee called 911 when they found him Thursday morning, and he was then taken to a local hospital.

Miamisburg Police arrested the woman late Thursday night at Hollywood Gaming, and the man was arrested at a separate location.

No formal charges have yet been filed, but the two could face charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, theft, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery.

