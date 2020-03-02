2 arrested for fleeing from Miami County deputies in stolen car

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man faces charges and another was arrested on an outstanding warrant after fleeing from law enforcement and crashing a stolen car in Miami County.

Around midnight on March 2, a Miami County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a 2009 gray Pontiac G5 in the area of SR-201 and Ross Road in Bethel Township for a traffic violation.

The car fled from the deputy northbound on SR-201 at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour, before crashing into a farm field at the intersection of SR-201 and SR-55.

Both occupants received minor injuries.

Authorities discovered the vehicle was reported stolen by the Dayton Police Department.

The 59-year-old driver was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, failure to reinstate license, and reckless operation.

The man told deputies he had been smoking crack for six weeks straight and that both he and his passenger were on their way to Walmart to commit retail theft.

There was an outstanding warrant on the 65-year-old passenger for passing bad checks out of Hamilton County. He was also incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.