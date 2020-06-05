2 arrested for damage done during unrest in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Springfield have apprehended two people in connection with the unrest and vandalism that took place in downtown Springfield Sunday night.

An adult was arrested on charges of vandalism and aggravated riot, and taken to the Clark County Jail. A juvenile was also arrested on charges of vandalism, aggravated riot, and breaking and entering.

Officials say these arrests were related to damage sustained at 22 E. Main Street where 17 windows were smashed the night of May 31.

READ MORE: Springfield enacts curfew for downtown, cancels vigil for George Floyd

Anyone with information, photos, or video taken during the unrest on that night is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7716 or email spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

Police expect to make more arrests as they continue investigating the incident.