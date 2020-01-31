2 arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were arrested late Thursday night after a stolen car was spotted by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Deputies spotted the vehicle at around 8:15 pm Thursday in the 3700 block of N. Dixie Ave. The driver was arrested after being found hiding in the restroom of a nearby convenience store. The male suspect is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on receiving stolen property.

A passenger in the car was also arrested after leading deputies on short foot chase. The suspect was found to have an active arrest warrant for violating the terms of his parole, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.