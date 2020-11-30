2 arrested after Mercer County theft

– The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after a theft from a farm equipment store in Coldwater on Nov. 25. (Photos: Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after a theft from a farm equipment store in Coldwater on Nov. 25.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said the two people were arrested after his office received an alarm around midnight on Wednesday from Lefeld Implement in the 5200 block of SR-118 in Coldwater. When deputies arrived, they found a John Deere Gator ATV was missing from the store. A short time later, another deputy spotted a white truck pulling a trailer with the gator on it on SR-119 near SR-49.

Grey said his office received a bulletin from the Decatur, Indiana Police Department to be on the lookout for the white truck that stole a flatbed trailer in that city. The Mercer County Deputy stopped the truck and confirmed the gator had been stolen from Lefeld Implement and the trailer had been stolen from Decatur, IN.

The two suspects were arrested and taken to the Mercer County Jail, where they are currently being held on a $100,000.00, bond set by the Celina Municipal Court. The two men are identified as 28-year-old Lee M Peterson and 37-year-old Stanley Justice, both from Muncie, Indiana.

Sheriff Grey said there have been many other thefts in Ohio and Indiana and his office is sharing their information with the other jurisdictions in hopes of recovering other stolen property.

Patterson and Justice are being held in the Mercer County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.