2 arrested, 1 at large after Harrison Twp. home invasion

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) - Two people have been arrested and Montgomery County deputies are looking for a third person after a home invasion in Harrison Township.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Forest Park Drive for suspicious circumstances.

When deputies arrived the resident's girlfriend and a deputy behind her found the door to the apartment open. When the girlfriend and the deputy entered the apartment they were confronted by three armed and masked men, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects fled through a rear bedroom window and the deputy gave chase.

Two of the men were arrested and a third suspect is still at large.

The third man is described as a black male, 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall with a thin build, wearing dark jeans and a light green coat. The Sheriff's Office says the man had a gun during the incident and should be considered armed.

This incident remains under investigation.

