2 arrested, 1 at large after Harrison Twp. home invasion
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) - Two people have been arrested and Montgomery County deputies are looking for a third person after a home invasion in Harrison Township.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Forest Park Drive for suspicious circumstances.
When deputies arrived the resident's girlfriend and a deputy behind her found the door to the apartment open. When the girlfriend and the deputy entered the apartment they were confronted by three armed and masked men, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
The suspects fled through a rear bedroom window and the deputy gave chase.
Two of the men were arrested and a third suspect is still at large.
The third man is described as a black male, 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall with a thin build, wearing dark jeans and a light green coat. The Sheriff's Office says the man had a gun during the incident and should be considered armed.
This incident remains under investigation.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Updated Midwest Arctic Blast
- Updated 3 crew members killed in medical helicopter crash in Ohio
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man taken into custody after standoff in Union
SWAT, the Sheriff’s Office, City of Union police, and Butler Township police responded to the area after a family called 911 because they were concerned about their elder male relative who had weapons inside his home.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crews respond to Fairborn apartment for reports of fire
Officials tell 2 NEWS the fire started in one of the rear bedrooms.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Van barrels through garage of Miamisburg home
Police say the driver failed to stop while coming down a hill and barreled straight into the garage.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting vulnerable adults during cold snap
As temperatures dip dangerously low, the Miami Valley Alzheimer's Association is reminding caregivers to keep a close eye on loved ones with dementia.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 arrested, 1 at large after Harrison Twp. home invasion
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Forest Park Drive for suspicious circumstances.Read More »