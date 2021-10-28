DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-alarm fire broke out at Lexington Lodge apartments just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the three-story complex on Lexington Avenue was vacant and there were no reported injuries at this time. Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the top of the building.

There is a heavy presence of emergency vehicles at the fire but there is no word on what caused the complex to catch fire.

2 NEWS has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com is working to learn more and will keep this page updated as more information becomes available.