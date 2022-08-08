DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were taken to the hospital via CareFlight after a crash in Darke County Sunday night.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a 33-year-old woman was traveling northwest in the 4000 block of State Route 49 when she traveled off the left side of the road, coming to a stop after striking a tree head-on.

The driver was freed by mechanical means from the vehicle and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. The 37-year-old front-seat passenger was also freed by mechanical means and was initially treated at the scene and at Wayne Health Care. He was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Three back-seat juvenile passengers were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital via CareFlight.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office reported that narcotics are believed to have a role in the crash. Police said that suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle.

(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

This crash remains under investigation.