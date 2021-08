MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Five people, including children, were taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson Township Sunday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the two-car crash happened at Germantown Pike and Tenshaw Drive just before midnight.

Two adults were taken to Miami Valley Hospital and three children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been made known at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.