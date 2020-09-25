MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Stroop Road and S. Dixie Drive in Moraine around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Sgt. Mike Keegan of the Moraine Police Department told 2 ENWS an SUV ran a red light going east on Stroop, hitting 2 vehicles that were traveling north on South Dixie Dr. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two people, one adult and a child inside a tan SUV that was hit also went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after Moraine 3-car crash
- Franklin man indicted on kidnapping, theft charges
- Largest California wildfire threatens marijuana-growing area
- Sheriff: Several homes hit by gunfire on Fer Don Rd.
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,150 new cases, 19 additional deaths