2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after Moraine 3-car crash

Three cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Stroop Road and S. Dixie Drive in Moraine around 2:30 p.m. Friday. (WDTN Photo/Lauren Mixon)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Stroop Road and S. Dixie Drive in Moraine around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Sgt. Mike Keegan of the Moraine Police Department told 2 ENWS an SUV ran a red light going east on Stroop, hitting 2 vehicles that were traveling north on South Dixie Dr. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Two people, one adult and a child inside a tan SUV that was hit also went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

