2 adults, 1 infant taken to hospital after rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two adults and one infant were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning.

Deputies and rescue crews responded to the 1600 block of U.S. Route 36 just before 7 a.m. on reports of a injury crash, according to a release.

A preliminary investigation found that a car driven by Victoria Greer, 25, of Lorain, was traveling east on U.S. Route 36 when Greer fell asleep. The car then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and become airborne before rolling over and landing on its top.

Greer, passenger Kenneth Wilcox and a 7 month old girl were taken to Wayne HealthCare for treatment.

The condition of those involved is not known at this time.

The accident is under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.